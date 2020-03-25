UPDATE: Fargo police searching for missing 9-year-old girl

UPDATE: Alison Walker has been found and is now safe with her family.

Fargo Police thank everyone in the community for their help.

Original story below:

Fargo Police want your help finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police are looking for Alison “Ally” See Walker.

She left a home near 5th Avenue and South University Drive Wednesday morning.

If you see Ally, or know where she is, please call police dispatch at 701-235-4493. Fargo Police say her family are concerned about her safety.

