Fargo police say rubber bullets weren't used after photo circulates on social media

Fargo police are addressing rumors that law enforcement used rubber bullets during Saturday night's violent protests.

According to a Facebook post, police used pepper balls and OC gas towards “violent rioters.”

Police also said officers used less-than-lethal 40mm ammunition towards individuals throwing rocks and bricks at law enforcement.

According to the company Security Devices International, less-than-lethal is an alternative to rubber bullets and is used by authorities to react to violent situations without escalating it.

Police said the individual in the photo was seen breaking into JL Beers in downtown Fargo and stealing beer.

JL Beers and Vinyl Taco were a few of the businesses people were seen looting and vandalizing Saturday night.

Protest for the killing of George Floyd started peaceful in Fargo, but then turned violent during the night.

Fargo police are asking people to text 701-730-8888 for any tips on the pictured individual's identity.