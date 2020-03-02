Fargo police release the identity of body found in South Fargo

UPDATE: 3/2/2020 3:34 p.m. The male has been identified as John Burns Ross, 44 years old with no permanent address.

ORIGINAL: Yesterday, Thursday, February 27th, we were dispatched to a report of a deceased male by the river. His death does not appear suspicious, and it's too early to tell if the cold contributed to his death. An autopsy will be completed which will provide investigators more answers about his cause of death. Our detectives are still working on notifying next of kin so his name will not be released until next week.