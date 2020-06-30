Fargo police nab car prowler

Police have a suspected car prowler in custody and are asking anyone who had their car broken into to come forward.

Shawn Opsahl was arrested after police were called to the 1000 block of 23rd St. S. around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

Authorities say Opsahl had stolen property on him that belonged to some vehicles in that area.

If your vehicle is missing items from that part of town, you should contact Fargo Police.