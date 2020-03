Fargo police say officers were dispatched to 58 incidents of vehicles reported stolen in the month of February.

Twenty-nine of those thefts were filed and 12 cases have been referred for prosecution, according to police.

Police said that 29 number is an increase from 2018 where during the same time frame only 23 such cases were filed.

Police recommend to always lock your vehicle whether it’s running or not and to not leave a spare key inside the vehicle.