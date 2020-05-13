Fargo plant notifies employees of positive case of COVID-19

A Fargo manufacturing plant is notifying all its staff members that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Several employees at Case New Holland in Fargo reached out to Valley News Live’s Whistleblower hotline with concerns.

In a letter posted by management dated May 12, employees were told that those who worked near the person or were in recent contact with the individual were asked to self-isolate at home for the next 14 days.

Management also stated it was “thoroughly sanitizing” all areas of the building where the employee was present, according to the letter.

They are encouraging all employees to strictly adhere to all “health and safety protocols” such as handwashing, social distancing, and wearing masks.