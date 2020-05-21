Fargo parks reopen; families encouraged to practice social distancing

Some families were venturing out to Fargo parks Thursday as playgrounds reopened after being closed for a few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few parks we stopped by during the afternoon time weren’t occupied with large crowds.

Parks officials are still asking people to practice social distancing while at playgrounds and to use their own hand sanitizers when they're finished playing.

One 11-year-old from Fargo said he couldn’t wait to get out of the house.

“It was boring,” Kamontae Seivers said. “But, I ate a lot of food and got fat, and then I watched Netflix and stuff. I went outside a few times.”

The Fargo Park District also said families may use their own antibacterial wipes to clean any surfaces prior to playing.