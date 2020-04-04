Fargo nursing home sends letters to residents confirming positive COVID-19 case

A Fargo nursing home told its residents that a person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Meadows on University confirmed in a letter dated on Thursday that a resident contracted COVID-19, according to a copy obtained by Valley News Live.

Management said the resident tested positive “shortly after initial admission to The Meadows from another medical facility.”

A resident reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline expressing concern over COVID-19 spreading inside the long-term care facility.

Prior to the positive testing, the Meadows had taken steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the North Dakota Department of Health to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Since the positive diagnosis, residents are being asked to remain in their rooms and the person who has COVID-19 is self-isolating, according to the letter.

Furthermore, management said some Meadows staff members have been tested for COVID-19 and all tests have come back negative. Some tests, however, are still pending.