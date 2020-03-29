Fargo neighbors getting creative amid social distancing

A Fargo neighborhood is getting creative--trying to have some weekend fun amid social distancing and the Coronavirus.

Neighbors at Cottagewood spent the morning decorating their houses and families to a theme of their choice.

Lisa Krumwiede got the idea from a friend in Minneapolis.

She spent Sunday afternoon taking pictures of the 21 families who participated.

"To have an opportunity to laugh and have some fun. A lot of us are in a time of uncertainty and it can be kind of boring or lonely," Krumwiede says. "A picture is a great way to tell a story.”

There will be a voting Sunday night on the Cottagewood Facebook page for neighbors to pick their favorite house.