Fargo mom gets to hold newborn after a month spent battling COVID-19 and other health issues

Wednesday was a bittersweet day for a Fargo woman.

It was the first time in a month she got to hold her newborn after battling serious health issues.

"Today is my tenth day of being isolated," Kristin Hauschild says. "I no longer have to be in isolation since my symptoms have improved."

The last month has been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for Hauschild.

She's a healthcare worker in Fargo and she's also a brand new mom battling preeclampsia and COVID-19.

"I struggled with her being in the NICU more than me having this," she says about COVID-19. "I hated leaving her each day."

Hauschild was hospitalized three separate times before having baby Eva at 34 weeks.

After 15 days with baby in the NICU, she finally got to bring Eva home.

Shortly after, Hauschild became sick.

With a newborn at home, she wasn't taking any chances.

"They tested me Monday morning and I found out the results Tuesday. It was pretty quick. I was surprised I was positive," she says.

"I was hoping I was just overreacting. Once we finally got home, I was like this is great. Then I get that positive result and I'm like seriously, what else right now?"

It started with a loss of taste and smell. Later, she developed a fever and a sore throat.

She says the symptoms were unlike anything she'd ever experienced and that the worst part by far was the fatigue.

As a health care worker, Hauschild says she knew the risks.

"That was the most concerning part, not knowing what symptoms I was going to get," she adds. "And not knowing how severe it was going to get."

Still, she says she couldn't wait for the clock to strike midnight and hold baby Eva for the first time in an entire month.

Hauschild says her whole family was tested for the virus.

They are waiting for the results, but she says, the family is feeling healthy.