Fargo medical marijuana dispensary to reopen

On May 19, the medical marijuana dispensary located in Fargo is expected to re-open under the new name of Pure Dakota Health. The dispensary will remain in the same location as the previous dispensary, Botanist, at 4302 13th Avenue South.

“With the transfer of ownership, all eight dispensaries across the state will be operational again,” said Jason Wahl, director of the Division of Medical Marijuana. “We’re grateful for the patience of registered qualifying patients since the unfortunate temporary closure of the Fargo dispensary in early April.”

Over 2,900 qualifying patients are currently registered with the Medical Marijuana Program. For a qualifying patient or designated caregiver to enter the display area of a dispensary, they must have their registry identification card. Information for applicants is available on the Division of Medical Marijuana’s website at www.health.nd.gov/mm.

For questions, please contact the Division of Medical Marijuana at 701-328-1311.