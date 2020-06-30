Fargo mayor says holiday will test efforts to curb COVID-19

The mayor of Fargo says that while North Dakota’s most populous city and the state's COVID-19 hotspot is making progress in controlling spread of the coronavirus, but the July 4th holiday could be a challenge.

Many residents in Cass County, where Fargo is located, spend the holiday congregating in the lakes country of northwestern Minnesota.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says it will be a test of social distancing and other prevention practices.

Mahoney says the county is heading in the right direction in terms of active cases, but adds that more people are “getting out and about.”

He says officials will “find some things out” after the holiday weekend. Cass County saw 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday, more than half of the positive tests statewide in the last day.