Fargo mayor and police chief say they have to rebuild trust in community

The mayor and police chief say they have a long road ahead of them.

“I feel very strongly that we have to be a community that people of color do not feel threatened or biased or anything like that. Where people feel comfortable living here, raising their children, going to work,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

On Wednesday, a 23 page report was made public into the conduct of former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson.

It found that Osmundson violated several rules by putting other officers’ lives at risk when he went undercover without permission during the May 30 riots.

One of his colleagues stated this was no small mistake or a mere human error.

Osmundson spent 32 years on the Fargo police force before resigning two weeks ago, and Police Chief David Todd said Osmundson should’ve known better.

“We work so hard to build those bridges, and that engagement, and that communication, and then you have an incident where all of sudden that wipes everything out the map,” Chief Todd said.

The report was done by the Fargo Police Department’s internal affairs but sent directly to Mayor Mahoney’s office.

Mahoney said it’s time for the city to move forward.

“I think most officers did a great job that evening but it was difficult. I mean, you try to ask people - disperse, They don't disperse. What do you do next? It's something that we don't want to repeat in our community,” Mahoney said.

The city was receiving pressure from local organizers of Black Lives Matter and the group One Fargo to release its findings.

They accused police of using illegal surveillance on May 30 and Osmundson specifically of inciting and instigating the riot.

Yet, the report shows that wasn’t the case. There was no coordinated effort. Osmundson acted alone.

“I'll let the report speak for itself. I did not have a hand in it other than being interviewed,” Chief Todd said.

Todd added morale among his officers is low.

“You take some pretty vile verbal abuse all throughout the day but you keep yourself restrained. You keep yourself professional. And then you're hit by rocks and parts of bricks,” Todd said.

As for an email where Chief Todd called those who participated in the May 30 event “thugs” and “domestic terrorists.” He apologized for the word thug.

“Domestic terrorist though does perhaps fit because of the damage and destructive behavior that was happening,” Todd said.

The criminal investigation into the May 30 riots remains ongoing.

A March is planned for this Friday and Saturday by local organizers of Black Lives Matter and One Fargo.

Faith Dixon of Blacks Lives Matter said the case is not closed into the incidents that happened on May 30 and that the mayor hasn’t reached out.

Friday's event will start at 9 a.m.at Island Park where they'll then march to city hall.

Saturday's march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Johnson-American Legion Soccer Fields near North Dakota State University.