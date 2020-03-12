Fargo man warns public about hypodermic needles by elementary school

A man in north Fargo is warning you about a bunch of hypodermic needles he found outside of his home. Those needles were found steps away from an elementary school.

"Down here on the corner next to my driveway," said Joe Cohen from north Fargo.

Cohen was walking his dog in north Fargo when he saw several hypodermic syringes.

"I mean, this was some pretty dangerous drug paraphernalia," said Cohen.

Cohen says he's more disturbed that it's across the street from Horace Mann Elementary School between 3rd St. and 11 Ave. N.

"With the school being there, kids walk through here at the time, or they play here, they play on the snowbank," said Cohen. "Kids are pretty curious. They could have picked them up and wondered what they were. Something worse could have happened."

Cohen says he called police where they came and picked them up.

Fargo Police say if they do find needles like the ones found in the snowbank, they throw them away in a proper place. They say there's nothing that can be done as they don't know whom they belong to or what was in them.

Cohen says there is a neighborhood watch in the area.

Police say, if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call them right away.