Exclusive: Fargo man says he was carjacked outside his home at knifepoint

Jon Laphner says he was walking from the driveway of his north Fargo home late Tuesday afternoon when a man confronted him.

“He was antsy,” Laphner said. “Like you could see he was unsure of his decision. But like I said, I didn’t want the confrontation.”

Laphner said the man threatened to stab him with a knife if he didn’t give up his car keys.

“I didn't necessarily see the weapon, I didn't really stick around to find out,” Laphner said. “I just threw the keys on the ground and let him take it.”

Fargo police identified that man as 30-year-old John Poitra.

After Poitra drove off in Laphner’s vehicle, police said Poitra then crashed into another vehicle and pulled out his knife to those inside before he continued driving.

Poitra led officers on a pursuit that eventually ended along interstate 94 in Clay County.

Laphner said he took his pickup to a shop where it has nearly $12,000 worth in damages.

“I drove a 2017 Silverado so it was pretty much a brand new vehicle. In good shape. Nothing wrong with it before, and afterwards, not so much, Laphner said.

The area where the theft happened, along the 700 block of Sixth Ave N, has a ton of foot traffic, according to Laphner.

“It is kind of annoying, especially when I have a young daughter at home. I sometimes don't feel real safe with her if it's late,” he said.

Poitra is facing several charges both in Cass and Clay counties.

As for Laphner, he said he’s thinking about ways to protect his family, including buying a gun.