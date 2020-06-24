Fargo man facing three attempted murder charges after Sunday shooting

Court documents say just after 8:00pm on Sunday June 21st, a Deputy was called to the Casey's store in Dilworth for a report that someone was shooting at a car.

One person in the vehicle told deputies that the evening before, she had been driving around with some friends. The person, who isn't being identified, told deputies that around 3:30 Sunday morning, they picked up 21-year-old Lavell Ivy from somewhere in Moorhead.

The female told deputies that after they picked up Ivy, she was headed back to Fargo but took the wrong exit onto I-94 and ended up heading east instead of west. The female says that Ivy and another passenger started arguing about gas money. Court documents say the driver was able to get off of I-94 at the next exit to turn around on MN 336 which is the Sabin exit.

The driver told deputies that she kept her attention on Ivy once she noticed he kept on reaching for something on his waistband. She says she was aware that Ivy used to carry a gun, but was not sure if he had one on him during the drive, until another passenger started yelling "put it away".

Court documents say it was then when she slammed on her brakes and told Ivy to get out of her car. Court documents also say that one of the passengers said if Ivy had to get out the vehicle that she was also going to get out.

The driver told deputies that when Ivy got out of the car, he started shooting at the vehicle. Two remaining passengers started to yell at the driver to "go go". The driver indicated in court documents that as she started driving away, Ivy shot at the vehicle at least three times and continued to shoot at them four more times as they drove away. The driver was able to get to Casey's gas station in Dilworth.

Deputies say they spoke with a passenger who added that he and Ivy were fighting about gas money and that Ivy allegedly told them, "I will lay your ass out on the street and I will shoot you." The passenger also told deputies that Ivy started shooting at the car at least two times and maybe a total of seven times as they drove away.

Deputies say they were able to locate several shell casings on MN 336 at the Sabin exit. Court documents also say that bullet holes were found on the vehicle and a spent bullet was found on a seat inside the car.

When deputies were able to talk to Ivy, they say he claimed that it was another passenger who starting firing inside the car. Ivy also told deputies that the passenger started using some race related profanity towards him which made him angry. Ivy then told deputies that he kicked the car and fired the gun into the air. Court documents say that Ivy then admitted that he may have lowered the gun and fired some shots that would have hit the vehicle.

Court documents say that Ivy fired a Taurus 9 mm until it was empty. Ivy told deputies that he disassembled the gun and threw the pieces in various places along the highway.

Ivy is facing three felony counts of Attempted Murder - 2nd Degree, each of which has a maximum sentence of 20 years.