Fargo man facing 20 counts of sex crimes against young girl

A Fargo man is facing multiple counts of sex crimes after officers conducted a search warrant on his phone this month.

22-year-old Dillion Rurup is charged with two felony counts of third degree sexual conduct, nine counts of felony possession of pornographic work and nine counts of felony using a minor in a sexual performance.

Court documents say Rurup was in jail on a DUI charge when the investigation started. Officers were monitoring Rurup's phone conversations, when Rurup told his father to hide his cell phone.

Officers executed a search warrant at Rurup's home on March 13 and located Rurup's cell phone. Officers then found eight videos of Rurup engaging in sexual activity with a young girl under the age of 16.

When officers interviewed the victim, she told officers she and Rurup had met online when she was 12. She said Rurup would ask her for nude photos, and said Rurup would send photos to her of his genitals.

The victim told officers between Aug. 2019 and Feb. 2020 she and Rurup had sexual intercourse multiple times.

A friend of Rurup told officers he did not receive any of the explicit videos Rurup took of the victim, but told officers Rurup had bragged to him about what Rurup had done with the victim.

Officers ended up finding nine videos and five still photos on Rurup's phone of the victim performing various sexual acts.

If convicted and sentenced to serve each count consecutively, Rurup could serve a maximum of 200 years in prison.