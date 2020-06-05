Fargo man dies in Moorhead assault case

UPDATE: The Moorhead Police Department says they are currently investigating a homicide.

Police say the victim was involved in a significant assault that happened on Thursday, June 4th. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Richard Alhag Stephen of Fargo.

Moorhead Police say the people involved in this case have been identified and that there is not a threat to the public regarding the incident.

ORIGINAL: Moorhead Police tell Valley News Live the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to assist in processing the crime scene of a 'significant assault.'

Moorhead Police were called just after one Thursday morning to 1615 20 St. S. for a report of an assault. Officers found two injured individuals that required medical attention.

Two patients were transported to Sanford hospital by FM Ambulance, with one male having significant injures. The current medical status of the male is currently not available.

Moorhead Police would not comment if the case was now a homicide investigation.