Fargo man charged with sexually assaulting girl, possession of child porn

A Fargo man, 36 year old Raymond Reid, has been charged after a 12 year old girl claimed he touched her inappropriately.

He has also been charged with possession of child porn.

Reid was investigated after a girl told her mother that Reid had "showed her a video with naked people on it" and touched her inappropriately.

The girl was interviewed by authorities where she confirmed this information.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found a video on Reid's phone showing the girl being coerced into posing in a sexual manner.

There was more evidence of child porn on his phone, including a four-picture collage with three of the women involved being under the age of 18.

Reid will be in court again on April 16th.