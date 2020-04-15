Fargo man charged with nine counts of child pornography

A Fargo man is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography after a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July 2019.

Court documents show 23-year-old Justin Hoberg is charged with nine felony counts of possession of prohibited materials.

Documents say Hoberg uploaded 10 different sexually explicit photos and videos of young girls between the ages of six and 16 to the website 'Tumblr.'

A search warrant was later executed at Hoberg's apartment in north Fargo, where officers say they confiscated all of Hoberg's electronic devices.

A warrant is currently out for Hoberg's arrest.