Fargo man arrested in Connecticut in undercover sex sting

A North Dakota State University student was arrested in Connecticut in an undercover sex sting operation.

Christiopher Brereton, 33, drove from his Fargo home to the town of New Haven, Connecticut with the intent of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Brereton was charged with sexual assault, possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of a minor, enticing a minor by computer, and risk of injury to a minor.

New Haven police launched the investigation in early January.

Police said Brereton started talking to the 15-year-old girl and a family member of the teen saw one of those conversations.

Detectives with New Haven police and special agents with the Department of Homeland Security continued the conversations over social media hiding their identities.

A meeting was set up at a location in New Haven and investigators arrested Brereton on Friday, March 13, as soon as he showed up.

NDSU confirmed Brereton is a current student and the student newspaper the Spectrum stated he had his military I.D. on him when he was arrested.

Brereton is in a Connecticut jail on bonds totaling $200,000 and his next court date is scheduled for April 30, according to court records.