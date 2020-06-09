Fargo magazine folds after owner is accused of racism

A Fargo magazine has folded after the owner faced accusations of racism stemming from an incident that happened at a restaurant.

Fargo Lifestyle had its contract terminated by its parent company Lifestyle Publications, according to Chief Financial Officer DeLand Shore.

“A client informed us of an interaction that took place between the independent publisher for our local Lifestyle magazine in Fargo and some individuals in a local restaurant/bar. We promptly investigated and terminated our contract with our representative the same day,” Shore said.

Valley News Live confirmed the incident happened at Big Ervs in Horace on May 30.

The owner of Fargo Lifestyle, identified by Lifestyle Publications as Tamara Jones, reportedly assaulted a young African American man at a bar, according to his father Chad Desjarlais.

Jones reportedly later apologized to the pair for her actions in a Facebook message.

Yet, Desjarlais told Valley News Live he’s moving forward with pressing charges.

Jones hasn’t responded to our request for comment.

Several businesses in the Fargo-Moorhead area decided to pull their advertisements from the magazine after learning of the incident.

Below is the letter Lifestyle Publications Chief Executive Officer Steven Schowendgerdt sent to local businesses.

"It has come to our attention this morning that our representative, Tamara Jones with Fargo Lifestyle, has acted in a way that is not consistent with the culture of Lifestyle Publications. We are learning more about what happened but her actions are inexcusable. We do not tolerate this behavior in our representatives and have terminated our relationship with Tamara Jones effective immediately.

"We are deeply sorry to the person, or group or people, that have been affected by this. In the world we live in, it is time for everyone to make a stand for equality. We will not tolerate any other type of disposition or mindset contrary to this end. We know that the world needs a lot of work and we will do our part to make it better. We stand behind the black community and we stand together for equality.

"Thanks for your partnership and together we CAN change the world."