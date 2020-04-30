Fargo hospitals say non-coronavirus patients are coming in sicker as they postpone care

The coronavirus pandemic has forced hospitals to take extreme precautions to prevent the spread of the infectious virus.

Yet, health experts are concerned that people are putting off life-saving medical visits.

In Fargo, both Essentia Health and Sanford Hospital said they’re having a 30 to 40 percent decrease in patients stopping in to their emergency rooms, clinics, and urgent care.

Non-COVID-19 patients are thus arriving to hospitals sicker.

“We know there are patients out there that have..undetected cancers that their treatment is being delayed,” Dr. Doug Griffin, Vice President and Medical Officer at Sanford, said.

Griffin said there’s a significant risk if people wait for care.

“It may mean the difference between having an emergency surgery with more potential for infection and complications. Versus, a more controlled planned surgical procedure,” Griffin said.

According to Sanford, there are plenty of resources available at their disposal to deal with COVID-19 patients and regular patients.

All employees wear masks and their temperatures are screened before walking through the doors.

Essentia is also doing similar things, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter said people shouldn’t avoid care.

“[There are] examples of people with chest pain. Trying to tough it out at home, and then coming in, requiring stents or bypass surgery,” Vetter said.

Vetter said virtual care is an option for some patients, but it’s not a substitute for stopping in and seeing a doctor during a serious condition.

“The risk of contracting a covid infection, and getting seriously ill from it, is much less than the risk of them not treating their acute illness,” Vetter said.

A report recently published by Komodo Health revealed that routine medical tests and cancer procedures plummeted in the United States starting in mid-March when stay-at-home orders went in place.

Both hospitals said it was around this time when the decline began at their facilities.

Sanford and Essentia want to emphasize that their facilities are well protected against the spread of COVID-19.