Fargo homeless shelter has first positive case of COVID-19

A homeless shelter in Fargo says it has its first positive case of COVID-19.

The New Life Center sent a media release out on Thursday that the individual is in good condition and hospitalized at Sanford Health.

It wasn't clear in the media release if the person was a staff member, volunteer, or homeless individual.

According to the organization, the individual hasn’t been at the homeless shelter since April 21.

That person was asymptomatic at the time but later tested positive for COVID-19 when they visited Sanford’s emergency room.

All staff, guests, and volunteers who may have been in contact with that person will be tested on Friday at the New Life Center, according to the release.

Anyone who receives a positive test for COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine per public health guidelines.

According to its website, the New Life Center is a Christian, multi-faceted emergency and life-transformation center that helps the homeless.