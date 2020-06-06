Fargo gym prepares for summer camp programs

At Conquer Ninja gym in Fargo, it wasn’t the “salmon ladder” or the “warped wall” staff was facing. The coronavirus pandemic forced them to overcome new obstacles.

“There was the state mandate for all gyms and so we had to shut down,” said Eldon Johnson, Conquer Ninja partner. “Unfortunately, we did have to lay a few people off.”

North Dakota is now considered low risk for the pandemic, and ninjas are back in the gym.

They will even be offering new programs coming soon.

“On June 15, we are starting up our first summer camp,” said Chris Chamberlin, Gym Operations Manager. “We do have some openings in the following weeks. They are going to run Monday through Thursday for two hours a day from 9 to 11 am.”

Gym staff says they aren’t taking any chances as they begin offering more programs.

“We are taking every precaution in the books to be able to make this a safe spot for you guys to come and hang out,” Chamberlin said. “Increased ventilation, health check-ins at the door, making sure that we are keeping social distancing protocols.”

Chamberlin says they are taking temperatures at the door, asking about symptoms, and spacing out classes so staff is able to do a deep cleaning before the next one begins.

“I’ll get up onto those obstacles and make sure I’m wiping off all of the rungs, making sure we are cleaning off all of the pads that kids will climb on,” Chamberlin said. “It’s disinfecting everywhere.”

For a gym that has more cracks and crevices where germs can hide, they say they are taking these extra precautions to make sure everyone can get their ninja on.

