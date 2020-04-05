Fargo families celebrate Palm Sunday from home

Paul Nynas is the pastor at Hope Lutheran Church in Fargo.

“It was different with the pews empty, preaching to a camera,” Pastor Nynas says.

He’s been there for nearly two decades.

It is the first time he’s seen an empty church on Palm Sunday.

“When we were planning the Palm Sunday service, we were sad," he says. "This is the Sunday kids get to march around waving the palms and church is full.”

The congregation couldn’t gather because of social distancing during the pandemic, but they encouraged families to celebrate from home.

“We cut branches and palm leaves,” Nicole Rude says.

Rude has four kids and has been a member of the church for 15 years.

Families like hers used construction paper, paint and sidewalk chalk to make palms of their own and then shared them on Facebook.

"We also cut out letters and hung them on our window," she says.

The letters spell out #KingOfMyHome.

“Jesus came to be our King during Palm Sunday, but he is also King of our homes," Pastor Nynas says. "Since we can’t be in church together, we can gather together virtually, and proclaim that Jesus is King.”

