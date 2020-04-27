Microsoft donates equipment for Fargo hospital workers

Microsoft's Fargo campus donated thousands of mask mates to Sanford Hospital on Monday.

These mask mates allow protective mask to be tied around the head of hospital workers as opposed to their ears, which can cause pain if worn for long periods of time.

According to Microsoft, they were all designed using a 3D printer.

"Effectively, it allows you to hook the straps. Instead of hooking on your ear, it will hook on the back of [the mask mate],” Ryan Borstelmann of Microsoft said. “And this goes around the back of your head to take all the strain from off of your ear… It can be spread out and much more comfortable.”

Borstelmann said he wanted to help his wife who works at Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.

Microsoft next plans to donate some of these mask mates to Essentia and other facilities where hospital workers are in need of them.