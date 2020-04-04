Fargo distillery donating tons hand sanitizer

Proof Artisan Distillers in Fargo is taking the ethanol they typically use for making vodka and putting it to good use.

They've been making hand sanitizer to help the community through the pandemic.

The bulk of what they have is going to health care, law enforcement and other essential industries.

On Saturday morning, they opened their doors to the community.

With a purchase of any Proof product, they gave out hand sanitizer for free.

“Our volunteers and assistants have stepped up," Owner Joel Kath says. "Proof Distillers has five people. To ramp up to what we’ve done is incredible. At the end of today we will have done over 24 tons of hand sanitizer.”

You can stay updated on Proof's hours and deals by visiting their Facebook page.