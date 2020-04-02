Fargo daycare thanks community for support after Valley News Live story

Things have turned around for the better for a Fargo daycare center.

Nearly two weeks, Children of Hope Childcare told Valley News Live they were weeks away from closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after our story owner Faith Dixon said dozens of people reached out to them. One person even donated a thousand dollars.

Dixon said she’s applying for state grants that Governor Doug Burgum, R-ND, recently made available.

"They're looking out for us knowing that we are an essential part of this community,” Dixon said. “And it's so good to be appreciated and at time getting help."

Dixon said the landlord of her building has also been working with her on payments.