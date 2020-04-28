Fargo businesses prepare to reopen under new restrictions

Empty tables, locked doors, and dark dining rooms have become a familiar sight for many North Dakota businesses forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After six weeks, Doolittles Woodfire Grill is one of the businesses back in their building and working out the details of how they can reopen under new guidelines.

"Right now is just getting ourselves reorganized,” said Pat Lipsiea, General Manager in Fargo. “When we open, more than likely, we will have a revised menu that will allow for some social distancing for our staff."

Lipsiea says they are also looking at a wide variety of options to adapt like new seating arrangements, extra sanitizing efforts, and finding the balance of service and safety.

"Been working hard to make sure that we are able to be compliant and keep ourselves and our team safe," Lipsiea said.

While restaurants and bars prepare their kitchens and dining rooms, gyms are also hoping to get people back in their doors.

Solidcore says they are taking the safety of their employees and clients very seriously as they hope to open in the coming weeks.

"We will be mandating that every person who enters the studio washes their hands immediately,” said Anne Mahlum, Founder and CEO of Solidcore. “No exceptions."

They also plan to increase sanitation, wiping down equipment both before and after workouts, and making sure the number of people exercising complies with requirements.

"Making sure that our space is clean and safe for people to enjoy the workout."

Businesses say while they are excited to reopen, safety comes first.

Doolittles and Solidcore have not yet set a date for reopening.

ND SMART RESTART Protocols

