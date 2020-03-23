Fargo approves to-go, delivery and curbside liquor sales for 30 day period

The Fargo City Commission has approved the curbside, to-go sale and delivery of alcohol within Fargo city limits for a period of 30 days beginning Monday, March 23.

Proof of age and open container laws are not affected by the temporary policy change and businesses will remain held to a high standard of conduct pertaining responsible service.

Fargo Commissioner Tony Grindberg, the proposer of the temporary policy change, stated “We must support our community’s small businesses, while respecting the advice of health professionals and doing our part to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections. It is crucial we find creative and responsible methods of bolstering our local economy. The North Dakota Hospitality Association fully supports this temporary policy and continued efforts in support of our small businesses.”

“I have received many calls from the public expressing how important a topic this is to them. A lot of people are looking for ways to help small businesses and allowing curbside and delivery sales of liquor is one way of doing that,” said Fargo City Auditor Steve Sprague.