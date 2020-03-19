Fargo and West Fargo school districts gearing up for online learning

Education in North Dakota will be taking on a much different look than we are used to. Governor Doug Burgum on Thursday gave the green light for districts to come up alternative approaches to education kids in grades k-12. The move aims to continue the learning process in light of coronavirus concerns and future uncertainty.

The governor calls for the indefinite closure of schools in the state and signed an executive order allowing for distant learning.

School districts like Fargo and West Fargo have been working on plans that include online learning. West Fargo educators are said to be working on a plan that is very close to being done. If approved by the state, the district hopes is could be in operation by the end of the month.

West Fargo School Superintendent Beth Slette praised all involved for their input and help....from administrators and teachers to bus drivers. Slette talked about the unity that district employees have displayed with the ultimate goal of helping kids learn.

Fargo's school district is also working on its own online learning plan. A spokesperson for the district says staff members will spent next week working on a model that will be ready to goal on April 1st, but could be implemented earlier, if approved by the state.