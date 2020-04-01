Fargo and West Fargo families take on day one of online learning

The pandemic has shutdown classrooms around the nation, including the ones in Fargo and West Fargo. On Wednesday, those families logged into their virtual classes for the first time.

School is back in session for first grader Harper Normand, but this time, it's all virtual.

"It is kind of more difficult, I guess than what I thought it was going to be," said Brianna Normand, West Fargo mother.

"I was kind of panicking at first because I was hoping I was doing this right and I was telling my mom that I didn't feel like I was teaching her all of these things that she needed to know because I'm not in her classroom with her, but she just assured me to just take my time and that everything was going to be okay," said Brianna Normand.

Normand's stressing the importance of keeping things simple.

"Don't make it so like school because you're never going to be able to actually replicate that type of environment," said Normand. "If they want to do art, let them do art, if they want to do reading, let them do reading. Letting her kind of guide me."

"What they have to do is pick five items out of each one," said Fargo father, Ryan Bergseth. "They can do it any way they want to."

Kennedy Elementary Schooler Jackson Bergseth is also back on the school grind. His father Ryan is says now is the best time to get a routine going.

"We're going to start getting him up at a decent time, you know 8:00 in the morning, get him his breakfast going, and he could probably watch something on tv for a few minutes or something like that and get him right into the learning process," said Bergseth.

Some families said they've had problems with the online system shutting down, adding that some may not have the right technology at home.

Other working parents were stressed about not having enough time.

Fargo Public Schools says the long-distance learning plan is set up with the teacher adding that they have options for those who don't have the technology.

The school district says there's a bill in the Senate to provide funding for low income or rural people that don't have access to technology so they can get it.