Fargo and WF Park Districts: employees will not be furloughed

Officials are warning you about the dangers of large gatherings at local parks. Fargo and West Fargo Park Districts say they're working hard to make sure you are social distancing during the pandemic.

"I just want to stress that this isn't about playgrounds, but as the weather warms up, we're going to have basketball courts, we're going to have playfields," said Dave Leker, Fargo Parks Executive Director.

Fargo and West Fargo Parks say all hands are on deck, and no employees will be furloughed.

"We are not laying off any full-time people," said Barb Erbstoesser

West Fargo Parks Director. "We are finding things to do probably in other areas of the park, maybe some temporary reassignments or reallocating for some areas of need. We do have staff that are out and about checking parks. If we do see people congregating in groups of 10 or larger, we're going to tell them to disperse."

Fargo Parks Executive Director Dave Leker says employees were busy putting 200 signs around the parks Thursday, giving tips on how to keep everyone safe.

"It kind of comes down to individuals accountability issued by the governor and the mayor and the CDC about social distancing," said Leker.

"I don't think we have the ability to just close down all of our parks and secure them and be able to enforce that."

Many states have started taking apart playground equipment and putting up caution tape, that's not the case for Fargo and West Fargo.

"The caution tape is up there to close them," said Leker. "At this point, we're not looking at closing them. If we were to do that, we would have to look at some other alternative besides caution tape; it just doesn't stay in place very well."

Officials say the best way to take the initiative and follow the guidelines. They say that's the only way we're going to stay safe.

If you do plan on going to the parks, officials are urging you to bring wipes or use hand sanitizer often.