Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County expected sign emergency declarations

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, along with West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis and Cass County Commission Chairman Chad Peterson, is expected to sign emergency declarations this afternoon in a proactive approach to combatting the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The declarations will be signed in the Commission Conference Room of the Cass County Courthouse, 211 S. 9th Street, Fargo at 3:30 p.m. today, March 16.

"As leaders in Fargo, West Fargo, and Cass County, we feel it is vital we are proactive, and not reactive to this developing health situation. These emergencies are declared with the best interest of the health of our residents, visitors, and staff in mind," said Mayor Mahoney.

The emergency declaration authorizes agencies of local, state and federal agencies to take action to limit the hardships of pending emergencies upon the citizens of Fargo. Issuing an emergency declaration allows local governments to manage resources and funding under conditions that are not normally budgeted or anticipated. The emergency declarations provide departments and agencies the ability to initiate appropriate actions to manage and recover from the potential impacts of a health crisis.

City of Fargo leadership is working closely with public health experts to ensure all policy decisions are rooted in fact and consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and North Dakota Department of Health recommendations.

"This is a dynamic situation requiring a unified effort from the City and our community to properly respond to this fluid health emergency. The response for COVID-19 will evolve to meet the challenges presented. I encourage everyone to exercise CDC recommendations regarding proper hygiene and sanitation practices, as well as

participating in social distancing measures to help flatten the curve of infections," said Mayor Mahoney.