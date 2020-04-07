Fargo, WF 'stay home' directive doesn't mean shelter-in-place

Fargo and West Fargo city leaders issued a stay at home directive Tuesday afternoon in hopes of helping stop the spread of COVID-19, but they emphasized the order was not a shelter-in-place.

(MGN)

“Let me be clear, this is not a shelter-in-place order. This is not a mass business closure. This is an order requiring our people to stay smart by staying home whenever possible to stop the spread and to stay lives,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

What the Surgeon General announced could be 'our hardest and saddest week' for Coronavirus in the U.S., on top of Cass County leading North Dakota in confirmed cases are why Mahoney says today’s stay at home directive was important to get out.

“Perhaps if we push this through the next two weeks, we can make a dent in it and have a quicker return to normal than we have to wait,” Mahoney said.

Cass County now sits at 70 cases, and Mahoney says over half of those are in people under 40.

“We’re clearly not getting through to you, so let’s personalize this for you,” Mahoney said in Tuesday's conference. He went on to emphasize the laundry list of summer events like Ribfest and the Fargo Moorhead Street Fair will be cancelled if COVID-19 is not taken care of soon.

“I’ve seen charts out there that carry this out to June. So, in my mind, if we can get this taken care of in April, May, then we get our summer back,” Mahoney said.

While West Fargo Police say the stay at home order is not something they will be enforcing, Mayor Mahoney and Fargo Police say the opposite.

“If the policeman see a crowd in the park, they’ll break it up. If they see a crowd in the neighborhoods, they’ll break it up,” Mahoney said.

Fargo Police say if after a verbal warning a group still has not dispersed, officers can file a complaint with the States Attorney’s office where you could face up to a $1,000 fine.

“We’re under emergency orders, so on emergency orders if you have to disperse a crowd, the policemen are authorized to do that,” Mahoney explained.

Mahoney says he urges you to take this seriously for the next two weeks by keeping necessary public outings short and wearing personal protective gear as much as possible.

“When you need to go get groceries, do it in a reasonable way. There’s no reason to turn a trip into a social excursion or a hoarding food exercise," he said.