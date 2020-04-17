Fargo, WF declare 'Cameron Bolton Day' in honor of local 22-year-old

Both the cities of Fargo and West Fargo have proclaimed today, April 17, Cameron Bolton Day in honor of a 22-year-old West Fargo man.

Bolton died after a car crash near Mapleton in June 2018, but he's gone on to save several lives through organ donation.

“Cameron would just give the shirt off his back to anyone. He always wanted a hug, he always wanted a smile and he never left the room without saying ‘I love you,’” Bolton's mom, Sarah Fisher said.

It’s almost been two years since Bolton’s family has been able to hear those three words from him, but that hasn’t kept them from keeping his memory alive—Especially today.

“I just wanted to shout out to all the families who have given that sacrifice and the donors who have given that gift of life,” Fisher said.

Since his passing, Bolton's organs, bones and tissues have given gifts to dozens of people across the country, including Jeremy French, an Iowa man who now has Bolton's heart

“(Cameron) just was a friend to everyone. He made sure that everyone was taken care of and so it just doesn’t surprise me that his gift of life would continue as a legacy for him,” Fisher said.

In honor of both 'Cameron Day,' as well as April being organ donation month, Fisher says she wants you to take this time to talk with your loved ones about the gift of life and your end of life wishes.

“The statistics are that you will, in your lifetime, need to be a recipient far more than you would ever need to be a donor," Fisher said.

It’s a message Fisher and her husband, Arlin, share often— Talking to local high school students and those at the DMV on just how important the gift of life really is.

“I would have given anything if there was an organ that would have kept Cameron alive, but unfortunately the brain cannot be transplanted. But his recipients all got that call and their family members were waiting for that call," Fisher said.

Fischer says she also encourages you to give back if possible today, and like Cameron, never forget to leave the room without saying 'I love you.'

“With this virus going around, it is easy to lose hope, but there is new life in everything,” Fisher said.

We went along with Bolton’s family to Iowa last fall to meet the man who now has Bolton's heart. For that story: click here.

For more information and to register to become an organ donor: click here.