Fargo School Board says no for now to building a new middle school

Fargo school leaders want to look at changing the boundaries of the district rather than building a new middle school near Davies High School.

The board, Tuesday night, said no to approving a proposed $58.5 million dollar project that would house 8th and 9th graders. The district is feeling pressure from increasing enrollment numbers at Discovery Middle School and Davies High School.

The board is expected to get data at the next school board meeting on April 28th that would examine how changing the boundaries could help with easing enrollment issues. Building a new school could resurface as well.