Fargo School Board makes boundary changes

The Fargo School Board made some boundary changes Tuesday evening.

Board members decided to move the Hawthorne-Clara Barton neighborhoods that are east of University Drive, to the Ben Franklin Middle School and Fargo North High School attendance area.

The move would take effect in the fall of 2021.

Board members talked about how moving the boundaries will ease overcrowding at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School.

In making the move, board members will push back the date to build a new school in South Fargo by five or six years.

Also, the board voted to have the administration come up with a plan by this summer to create more space at Davies High School and Discovery Middle School, to ease expected overcrowding in the coming years.