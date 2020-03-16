Fargo Public Schools to provide meals to local children during school closure

This week, starting on Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20, Fargo Public Schools will provide free meals for children due to this school closure. Meals will be provided using a drive-through or walk-up meal pick-up process at certain school sites in Fargo. Children must be present to receive meals.

On Wednesday, two hundred breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pick-up per site (see below for sites). Children present will receive one cold breakfast meal and one cold lunch meal. Household names, residency, and home school are not needed for pick up. Meals will be available for children up to the age of 18 or older if receiving special education services. All children who are present will receive free meals while supplies last; parents need not be present to receive meals. The free meal distribution will be solely for the pick-up of meals; meals will not be consumed at the site.

Locations providing free meals:

Ed Clapp Elementary School, located at 3131 28th Street South

Wednesday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Enter the bus drop off loop in front of the school off of 28th Street South

Madison Elementary School, located at 1040 29th Street North

Wednesday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Enter the bus drop off loop on the north side of the school off of 11th Avenue North

Jefferson Elementary School, located at 1701 4th Avenue South

Wednesday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Enter the parent drop off loop on the south side of the school off of 4th Avenue South

North High School, located at 801 17th Avenue North

Wednesday through Friday, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Enter the student parking lot on the south side of the school off of 17th Avenue North

South High School, located at 1840 15th Avenue South

Wednesday through Friday, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Enter the student parking lot on the south side of the school off of 17th Avenue South

The number of meals available after Wednesday will be based on demand. Future distribution of meals will be announced as school closure decisions are made going forward.