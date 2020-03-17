Fargo Public Schools superintendent updates community on Covid-19 plans

At this time, Fargo Public School staff members are creating plans for the future. While we do not know what is in store for the coming weeks, we are planning for three options due to COVID-19 – 1) continued full closure, 2) a soft closure or 3) an alternative instruction model in the case of an extended school closure. Any plans would need to be approved by the Governor. In the event of extended closure, we would use an alternative instructional delivery model to provide instruction to students, so missed days would not have to be made up. If all extended closures are waived and no days need to be made up, we would use the alternative instructional delivery model as a way for our students to learn at home. As you can imagine, this is a busy time for many Fargo Public School staff members and creating a meaningful plan to provide an alternative teaching and learning experience has many moving parts.

Information Sharing

As soon as information is known, we will communicate it to you through emails, phone calls, our website and posting on our social media sites. Additionally, a website has been developed with COVID-19 information and announcements. Please check this site for updates as well: https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/COVID-19

Meal Distribution

Tomorrow, Fargo Public Schools will begin its meal distribution for students through a drive-up method at five school sites. Children present will be able to receive one cold breakfast and one cold lunch meal to take with them home to consume. Additional information on distribution is available on our website: www.fargo.k12.nd.us.

Challenges

The most challenging part of our current circumstance is the rapid rate at which information changes. As a large organization, we are designed for sustainability through strategic long-term plans that give us guidance over time and allow us to make changes incrementally. The current rate at which information is changing or updated regarding COVID-19 is requiring Fargo Public Schools to be more flexible and nimble. We will continue to communicate what we can, as fast as we can, so the vision and direction of our district is clear.

As the Superintendent, my pledge to our families is the following:

• We will continue to keep the safety of our students and community at the forefront of all decisions we make

• We will continue to make the best decision we can, with the information we have at the time, and communicate our “why”