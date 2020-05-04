Fargo Public Schools releases 2020 graduation plans

Fargo Public Schools says starting Thursday, May 21st, they will be hosting virtual celebrations for graduating students on the dates of the previously scheduled graduation day.

The dates are as follows:

Adult Learning Center Graduations and Celebrations: May 21st, 2020

Woodrow Wilson High School: May 29th, 2020

Davies High School: May 31st, 2020

North High School: May 31st, 2020

South High School: May 31st, 2020.

The school district says more information about the virtual celebration will be sent to families by each school administrator.

In addition to the virtual celebration, Fargo Public Schools is tentatively planning to host an in-person graduation ceremony on the following dates:

Woodrow Wilson High School: Friday, July 24th, 2020

Adult Learning Center GED Graduation: Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

Davies High School: Saturday, July 25th, 2020

North High School: Saturday, July 25th, 2020

South High School: Saturday, July 25th, 2020.

The location and times of the in-person graduation ceremonies will be shared on a later date.