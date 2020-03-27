Fargo Public Schools free meal distribution continues

From Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3, Fargo Public Schools will provide free meals to children due to the COVID-19 school closure.

Grab & Go cold breakfast and lunch meals will be provided using a drive-through or walk-up meal pick-up process at sites listed below; families need not leave their vehicle to receive a meal.

Children must be present to receive meals. Locations and distribution times are remaining the same for the week of March 30. Children may go to any location to receive a meal and are asked to watch for the yellow school bus.

Free meals will be available for any child up to the age of 18 (up to 21 if receiving special education services). The free meal distribution will be solely for the pick-up of meals; meals will not be consumed at the site.

More variety in meals will be provided during the week of March 30. Meals will include items that need to be heated prior to eating, such as frozen hamburger patties, corn dogs, or cheese breadsticks. Written heating instructions will be included inside the meal bag. Items can be heated with an oven or microwave. All frozen items have been previously cooked. No raw meats or egg products will be served.

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Distribution Time

Highland Park, 64th Ave N & 15th St

Longfellow Elementary School, Bus Loop

Horace Mann Elementary School, Parking Lot

Jefferson Elementary School, Bus Loop North Side

Clara Barton Elementary School, West Parking Lot

Kennedy Elementary School, Parent Loop

Ed Clapp Elementary School, Parent Loop

Courts Plus, South Parking Lot

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Distribution Time

Riverwood, 46th Ave & 10th St N

McKinley Elementary School, Bus Loop

Roosevelt Elementary School, North Parking Lot

Community Homes at McCormick Park, 7th Ave & 23rd St S

Hawthorne Elementary School, Westside along the street

Centennial Elementary School, Parent Loop

Ed Clapp Bus Stop, 31st Ave & 33rd St

Boys & Girls Club, 2500 18th St S

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Distribution Time

Riviera Heights, Casino St & Monte Carlo Dr

North High School, South Parking Lot

Madison Elementary School, Bus Loop

South High School, South Parking Lot

Agassiz, North Parking Lot

Bennett Elementary School, Bus Loop

Ed Clapp Bus Stop, Dakota Park Circle & 34th Ave

Lincoln Elementary School, Parking Lot

1:15 – 1:45 p.m. Distribution Time

Cash Wise Parking Lot, 34th St & 13th Ave

Meals will be distributed for the time periods outlined above, or until all meals have been distributed, whichever occurs first. Meal distribution will be announced on a weekly basis.

Households may request meals to accommodate diet restrictions by contacting the Nutrition Services Department (701-446-1154 or e-mail hogensc@fargo.k12.nd.us) by 5:00 p.m. for the following day.

Medical documentation will be required if not already on file with the Nutrition Services Department.