Fargo Public School District to review preliminary budget for 2020-2021

As district leaders look ahead to the 2020-2021 school year, the preliminary budget will be presented at Tuesday's board meeting.

"There's still a lot of unknowns at this point, said Jackie Gapp, Fargo Public Schools Business Manager. “Property tax values haven't been finalized, we also aren't quite sure what might happen with some of the state aid.”

The budget shows a projected four percent increase in property tax revenue.

"Taxpayers in the district, to me the most important piece is we are not levying more mills so the district is not taxing more,” Gapp said. “Any additional revenue is from the value that is assessed by the city and county."

Not factored into the preliminary budget are federal grant funds as the allocations have not been finalized.

It does include things like projected state revenue and property tax revenue which works out to roughly $2 million.

"The funding is needed I would say,” Gapp said. “Without some of that increase, we would have to maybe look at things a little differently. Same thing on the state side. If things would change significantly either way that has a huge effect on us. Even if the budget is a large number, it's really absorbed by staffing."

Gapp says these funds will go toward general education including staffing and operating costs, curriculum, and supplies.

Many aspects of the budget remain steady, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the district.

“We are anticipating that we will have a reduction in our transportation aid because school when it closed in March of this year, that is what we are paid on so we are missing about a third of the year of school," Gapp said.

The budget is in its early stages, but it has to be finalized by October.

