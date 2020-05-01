Fargo Public Library begins no-contact curbside pickup on May 4.

Beginning today, Monday, May 4, 2020, the Fargo Public Library is offering residents No-Contact Curbside Pick-up at all three library locations.

While library buildings remain closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the no-contact curbside pick-up service will be available Monday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patrons will be able to place hold requests beginning Monday, May 4, and will be limited to 10 hold requests per library card. Hold requests for this service do not include new Interlibrary Loan requests or library kits such as board games, puzzles, adventure packs, Hooked on Phonics, and Topic Totes.

During this time patrons should not return any item that does not fit in the outdoor book returns. Fines are not currently accruing on any items so patrons are asked to hang on to any library kits until the library buildings reopen to the public.

To place hold requests for items, patrons must go to the library’s website at www.fargolibrary.org and log in using their Fargo Public Library card.

Patrons can also call the Circulation Dept. at any of the three locations (the Main Library at 701.241.1472; the Dr. James Carlson Library at 701.476.4040; or the Northport Library at 701.476.4026).

Once the patron receives notice the hold is available for pickup, they may call the library between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday – Friday to arrange for a pick-up time. Those picking up items should call when they are on their way or once they have arrived at the library location. Tables will be set up at each library location for patrons to pick up their items.

At the Main Library, the pick-up table will be set up in the west parking lot near the west entrance.

At the Dr. James Carlson Library, the pick-up table will be in the lobby. At the Northport Library, the pick-up table will be set up in the concourse.

Staff will place bagged items on the table and patrons can then pick them up. Each bag will have the first four letters of the patron’s last name and last four digits of the patron’s library card attached.

If you have a questions about No-Contact Curbside Pickup or any of the library’s services, call the Main Library Circulation Desk at

701.241.1472 or email your questions to askreference@fargolibrary.org.

Want to check out items but don’t have a library card? Apply for a Fargo Public Library card online.

