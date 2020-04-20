Fargo Public Golf Courses to Open

The Fargo Park District is opening select public courses with modified procedures due to COVID-19 concerns. The Fargo Park District is focused on providing opportunities to responsibly remain active during this time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy.

All users are asked to practice physical distancing and personal responsibility. Modified course opening procedures were created with information from the PGA as well as the CDC, state and local health officials. Every effort is being made to limit contact points and to ensure that everyone adheres to the recommended 6 feet of distancing. At opening, access to the individual clubhouses is limited, including access to restrooms and food and beverage. Fargo golf courses will open as follows:

Prairiewood Public Golf Course will open the 9-hole course on Tuesday, April 21 at 12:00 pm. Clubhouse is closed, check in will take place through the Pro Shop window. Portable bathrooms are available outside the Pro Shop and on the course (between holes #4 & #8).

El Zagal Public Golf Course will open the 9-hole course on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:00 am. Clubhouse will open with controlled access, limited to one player at a time. In the club house, bathrooms are available and food and beverage is available out of the vending machines.

Rose Creek Public Golf Course will also open the 18-hole course on Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 pm. Portable/temporary restrooms are available on both the front nine (between holes #3 & #6) and back 9 (by hole #14). Limited restrooms available in the clubhouse.

Osgood Public Golf Course is planning to open the 9-hole course on Friday, April 24 at 10:00 am if wind conditions allow for the removal of green covers. Clubhouse will open with bathrooms available.

Edgewood Public Golf Course will not open at this time due to clean up and wet turf conditions. The Fargo Park District will continue to monitor course conditions and anticipate announcing an opening date in the near future.

To start the season, courses will open as walking only without rentals such as golf carts, pull carts and clubs available. Carts will become available as turf conditions improve.

Driving ranges are tentatively scheduled to open at Rose Creek, Osgood and Edgewood on Monday, April 27 with additional COVID-19 related procedures.

Restaurant partners may offer pick up or to go food and beverage items. Those decisions will be made by the individual restaurant partners.

To maintain social distancing and minimize contact points for customers and staff, golfers must reserve tee times in advance at FargoGolf.net or by calling the Pro Shop. No walk-ins will be accepted. Payment on the day of play is accepted before arrival over the phone by calling the Pro Shop or online when the tee time is reserved. No cash will be accepted.

Be ready for the season and purchase your pass online today at FargoGolf.net or by calling the Pro Shops. You can also reserve a tee time at FargoGolf.net up to 3 days in advance. Tee times are limited to four or less golfers and the time between groups has been increased for increased physical distancing.

The complete list of Fargo Golf COVID-19 Guidelines can be found at FargoGolf.net. In order to golf at any of our courses, users must strictly adhere to the minimum of 6 feet distance rule. The intentional or deliberate failure to abide by these rules are subject to expulsion from the course without a refund.

For the latest course updates, follow the golf courses on Facebook. For questions, call the golf courses: Osgood at 701-356-3070, Edgewood at 701-232-2824, Prairiewood at 701-232-1445 and El Zagal at 701-232-8156, and Rose Creek at 701-235-5100

