The Fargo Police Department is warning the public about a high-risk sex offender that is living on the north side of the city.

36-year-old Denver Spotted Horse is now living at 123 15th St. N. That's roughly two blocks east of the Great Plains Food Bank.

Spotted Horse is convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a 9-year-old girl.

High-risk offenders are considered the most likely to re-commit a crime.