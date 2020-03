Police are warning people in the metro about a high-risk sex offender moving in Fargo who cut his victim before assaulting her.

57-year-old Ronald Thompson is now living at 734 College St., close to NDSU.

In 1992, Thompson was convicted of going into a random Bismarck woman's house, threatening her with a knife and then cutting her before forcing her to perform sexual acts.

High-risk offenders are considered the most likely to re-commit a crime.