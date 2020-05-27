Fargo Police warn of COVID-19 scam targeting college students

The Fargo Police Department is warning college students about scams targeting them.

Police say the student will get an email claiming to be from their financial department. That email will then tell you to click on a link to get your COVID-19 stimulus check.

That link will then request your personal university email login and password. Don't give that out. You will then be giving away your information that's potentially connected to other sensitive information.

If you see something like this, ignore it. If you are wondering if an email claiming to be from the university's financial department is legit, contact the university independently.