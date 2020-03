The Fargo Police Department is warning the public about a high-risk sex offender in town.

32-year-old Jesse Janke is now living at 726 College St. N., close to NDSU.

He was convicted in 2016 of patronizing a minor for sexual activity, when he tried to have sexual contact with a police officer posing as a 16-year-old girl online.

Janke will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.